Nets' Wilson Chandler: Won't play Tuesday
Chandler (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Left hamstring soreness will force Chandler to miss his second game in three tries. In his absence, Rodions Kurucs, Joe Harris and Taurean Prince could see more usage.
