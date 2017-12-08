Nicolas Brussino: Waived by Hawks

Brussino was waived by the Hawks on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Hawks picked up the Argentinian off waivers in July, but he's been back and forth between the G-League and Atlanta through the start of the regular season. Brussino hasn't done much to suggest he can be a rotational player in the NBA, and after being waived, a spot in the G-League or a return overseas seem like the most likely outcomes for the rest of the year.