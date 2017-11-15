Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Sent to G-League

Brussino was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brussino has seen action in just three games this season, tallying a total of 10 minutes. He'll head to the G-League in an effort to get the forward some more playing, though he'll likely be recalled by the end of the week. Brussino will need multiple injuries to occur before becoming a fantasy relevant option.

