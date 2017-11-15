Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Sent to G-League
Brussino was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Brussino has seen action in just three games this season, tallying a total of 10 minutes. He'll head to the G-League in an effort to get the forward some more playing, though he'll likely be recalled by the end of the week. Brussino will need multiple injuries to occur before becoming a fantasy relevant option.
More News
-
Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Averages 11.2 minutes this preseason•
-
Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Picked up by Hawks•
-
Nicolas Brussino: Let go by Mavericks•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Earns 37 minutes Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's start•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.