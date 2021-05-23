Rivers (illness) is available for Saturday's Game 1 versus Portland.
The 28-year-old was considered questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness, and he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. Rivers has started the last five games in place of Will Barton (hamstring for the Nuggets, and Rivers could remain in the lineup Saturday with Barton still unavailable.
