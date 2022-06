Gillespie and the Nuggets agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gillespie finds a home after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was named to the AP All-American Third Team during the 2021-22 season. The point guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes in his fifth season at Villanova.