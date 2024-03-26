Gillespie finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 128-103 victory over Memphis.

Gillespie played at least 19 minutes for the second straight game, seeing an increased role as the Nuggets begin to navigate their way through the home stretch. He does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, making him a name to watch should we get notice that he is on track to play meaningful minutes once again.