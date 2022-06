Jordan and the Nuggets agreed to a contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jordan has been bouncing around the league lately, playing for Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, the Lakers and Philadelphia over the past four seasons. Now, he'll have a chance to be Nikola Jokic's direct backup. Last season, between the Lakers and 76ers, the veteran averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.