Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: February return in question
Coach Michael Malone has pushed back on reports that suggested Thomas (hip) is expected back in mid-February, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. When asked about the situation, coach Malone responded, "Don't believe everything you read. I don't know where these leaks come from, but there is no timetable. There's nothing that's been set about February this, that or the other thing."
The report that Thomas is expected back in mid-February came Friday per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Coach Malone's comments don't rule out the possibility of a return then, but it appears things are less set in stone than initially thought. The situation may continue to develop.
