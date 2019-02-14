Thomas totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), and two assists in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Kings.

Thomas made his season debut for the Nuggets on Wednesday, ending the contest with eight points in 13 minutes. Thomas has not played for almost 12 months and so it is going to take him some time to get back up to full speed. His exact role moving forward remains unclear but at this stage, he is more of a deep league stash.