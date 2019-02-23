Thomas totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over Dallas.

Thomas finished with 16 points in 16 minutes Friday, as he continues to work his way back from injury. Thomas has demonstrated the ability to score in bunches and that is just what he did in this one. He is unlikely to be in the position to maintain value outside of deeper formats but perhaps of more note is that fact that Monte Morris played just 19 minutes. The Nuggets backcourt is healthy and their depth is going to mean playing time could fluctuate from night to night for many players.