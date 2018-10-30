Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Co-leads team in scoring during win
Murray supplied 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block across 39 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Murray's scoring total co-led the Nuggets on the night and served as his second straight 20-point effort. The 21-year-old has now shot between 47.1 and 60.0 percent over his last three games, following an 0-for-9 performance against the Warriors on Oct. 21. Murray seems to be fully past a left tibial contusion that had reportedly bothered him during that game, and he's currently matching his career-best 16.7 points per contest from last season while also posting career highs in rebounds (4.3) and steals (1.7).
