Murray is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves due to a left calf strain.

Murray continues to play through the calf issue but wasn't at his best during Sunday's Game 1 loss, as he posted only 17 points and four assists. Despite not being 100 percent, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 39.8 minutes during the opening-round series against the Lakers, including two game-winning shots. Murray is likely more probable than questionable, but his official availability will be a game-time decision.