Murray racked up 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Murray wasn't as strong as we've seen him in the past in Saturday's contest, but he still managed to end three points shy of the 20-point mark while ending as one of three Nuggets with 15 or more points in a losing effort. It will be key to see how Murray, who has been dealing with calf discomfort of late, is able to perform throughout the semifinals and to monitor whether his injury limits him to any extent against a talented Timberwolves squad.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play in Game 1•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Deemed questionable for Game 1•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drills another game winner•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Set to play in Game 5•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: True game-time call for Game 5•