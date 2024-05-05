Murray racked up 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray wasn't as strong as we've seen him in the past in Saturday's contest, but he still managed to end three points shy of the 20-point mark while ending as one of three Nuggets with 15 or more points in a losing effort. It will be key to see how Murray, who has been dealing with calf discomfort of late, is able to perform throughout the semifinals and to monitor whether his injury limits him to any extent against a talented Timberwolves squad.