Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Murray has been in and out of Denver's practices this week but was able to play in all five of Denver's first-round games against the Lakers. Murray averaged 39.8 minutes per contest against Los Angeles and his calf is feeling even better heading into Saturday's matchup, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

More News