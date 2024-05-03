Murray (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Murray has been in and out of Denver's practices this week but was able to play in all five of Denver's first-round games against the Lakers. Murray averaged 39.8 minutes per contest against Los Angeles and his calf is feeling even better heading into Saturday's matchup, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
