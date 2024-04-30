Murray posted 32 points (13-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray's status heading into Monday's matchup was in doubt due to a calf injury, but he showed zero signs of discomfort, leading his squad in scoring and tacking on the game-winning bucket to send Denver to the next round. Monday marked his best scoring performance of the opening round after putting up 22 points in back-to-back showings heading into Game 5.