Murray posted 32 points (13-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Murray's status heading into Monday's matchup was in doubt due to a calf injury, but he showed zero signs of discomfort, leading his squad in scoring and tacking on the game-winning bucket to send Denver to the next round. Monday marked his best scoring performance of the opening round after putting up 22 points in back-to-back showings heading into Game 5.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Set to play in Game 5•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: True game-time call for Game 5•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dealing with calf strain•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 points with 23 shots•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for 22 points Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Sinks game-winning shot Monday•