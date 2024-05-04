Denver coach Michael Malone said he expects Murray (calf) to play in Saturday's Game 1 versus Minnesota, but he remains a game-time call, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray will go through his usual warmup for Game 1, and if he gets through it without any setbacks, he should be all set to take the court. Murray was terrific in the previous round against the Lakers, posting 23.6 points and 7.2 assists per game.