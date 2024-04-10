Murray (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Murray has appeared in back-to-back contests since missing a seven-game stretch to end March, but he may take a seat during the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 28 points (11-20 FG), four assists, four steals and four blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over Utah. Aaron Gordon (foot) is also questionable, while Nikola Jokic (hip), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) and Michael Porter (knee) are all probable.