Murray (hamstring) could miss an extended period of time, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray exited Saturday's contest after suffering a hamstring injury, but no specifics have been announced on its severity. Coach Michael Malone said that Murray will miss a week at minimum. More details will follow in coming days.
