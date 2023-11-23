Watch Now:

Murray (hamstring) has been downgraded to out to face the Rockets on Friday.

Murray was always expected to be sidelined for Friday's contest, so this is not a surprise. Hamstring injuries are extremely tricky, and the Nuggets are taking a cautious approach with one of their best players. Reggie Jackson will remain as the starting point guard, while Murray's next chance to return will come Sunday at home against the Spurs.

