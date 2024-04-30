Murray (calf) will play in Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers.
Murray was spotted going through a brief, five-minute workout before the game with a wrap on his injured calf, and he's since been cleared to suit up. He's put up 20 or more points in the first four games of the series but is knocking down only 20.8 percent of his tries from three over this stretch.
