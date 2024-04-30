Murray (calf) is still listed as questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray will attempt to go through his pregame routine before a decision on his availability is made. "Sometimes I have to be the adult in the room," said head coach Michael Malone. "We'll see how he feels during his pregame routine." Malone went on to state that the team needs to be responsible and take the "bigger picture" approach. If Murray can help the team win and not put himself at risk of a more significant injury, playing will be on the table, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.