Coach Michael Malone said Monday that he doesn't think Murray (hamstring) will be ready to play during the Nuggets' current road trip, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray is with the team during the five-game road trip, which started Friday in New Orleans, but it looks like the star point guard will remain sidelined for the Nuggets' next three contests. Denver's next home game is Sunday versus San Antonio. Per Winge, Murray has been going through pregame workouts and is progressing well, but the team's medical staff hasn't cleared him for full-contact work yet. In Murray's absence, Reggie Jackson has moved into the starting lineup, but Christian Braun has also made a strong impact off the bench during recent games.