Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) is available for Friday's matchup against the Spurs.
The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Nuggets lineup, averaging 10.1 points on 40.7 percent from three in 31.7 minutes this season. Caldwell-Pope has been playing through a strained right shoulder for an extended time and will suit up again Friday as the Nuggets attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
