Caldwell-Pope is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right shoulder strain.
Caldwell-Pope has been dealing with a strained right shoulder for quite some time, but like the other Denver starters, he's not taking any days off down the stretch while the team fights for the top seed in the Western Conference. Caldwell-Pope is shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range since the start of April.
