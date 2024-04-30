Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting the second half of Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Caldwell-Pope likely received additional treatment while in the locker room at halftime and will try yet again to give it a go. He suffered a left ankle sprain during the first quarter of Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Returns to action•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Helped to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to face Memphis•