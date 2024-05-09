Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Friday's Game 3 matchup with Minnesota due to a right abdominal contusion.

KCP must have got popped in the mid-section during Game 2, and now he's in danger of missing Game 3. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and Peyton Watson would be asked to pick up the slack.