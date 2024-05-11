Caldwell-Pope (abdomen) is good to go for Friday's Game 3 against Minnesota.
Caldwell-Pope walked away from Game 2 with a mild abdomen injury, but he'll power through it in Game 3 with no word of any restrictions. Jamal Murray (calf) and Reggie Jackson (calf) will also play through their questionable tags.
