Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves with a right abdominal contusion.
Caldwell-Pope will land a questionable designation for a second consecutive contest due to a bruised abdomen. He was able to play through the injury in Game 3 and logged 37 minutes, so there should be a level of optimism ahead of Sunday's tilt.
