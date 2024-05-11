Share Video

Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves with a right abdominal contusion.

Caldwell-Pope will land a questionable designation for a second consecutive contest due to a bruised abdomen. He was able to play through the injury in Game 3 and logged 37 minutes, so there should be a level of optimism ahead of Sunday's tilt.

