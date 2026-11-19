Caldwell-Pope ended Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Magic with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope moved into the starting lineup with Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, recording a season-high eight rebounds while matching his second-highest scoring output over his last five appearances. He has played at least 31 minutes in consecutive games but attempted just eight shots during that stretch, highlighting his limited offensive involvement. The veteran offers short-term streaming appeal for managers seeking three-pointers, rebounds and steals, though his fantasy upside remains modest unless Philadelphia continues to rely on him for extended minutes.