Caldwell-Pope walked back to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered a sprained left ankle during the first quarter and didn't appear to be moving well after returning, per Benedetto. It's unclear whether he'll be able to come back for the second half.
