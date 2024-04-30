Caldwell-Pope (ankle) has been cleared to return to Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Caldwell-Pope spent a few minutes on an exercise bike after emerging from the locker room, and he was able to check into the game near the halfway mark of the second quarter.
