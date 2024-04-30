Caldwell-Pope has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return to Monday's Game 5 against Los Angeles, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

This is positive news for the Nuggets after it appeared Caldwell-Pope wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg immediately after suffering the injury. Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday will likely be asked to step up if Caldwell-Pope can't return.