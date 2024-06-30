Caldwell-Pope agreed Sunday with the Magic on a three-year, $66 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Caldwell-Pope is headed to Orlando after spending the last two seasons with the Nuggets. The 31-year-old wing averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per game in 31.6 minutes per contest over his 76 appearances while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range. Caldwell-Pope will probably see only a modest increase in usage in Orlando even though he's no longer playing alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and another premium scorer in Jamal Murray, but he should be a notable upgrade at the shooting guard spot for a Magic squad that often started Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan or Anthony Black alongside Franz Wagner on the wing last season.