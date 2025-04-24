Caldwell-Pope produced three points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope has struggled mightily offensively to begin Orlando's series against Boston, averaging 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists in 35.0 minutes across the first two contests. Caldwell-Pope has shot just three of his 14 field-goal attempts and two of his 10 three-point attempts.