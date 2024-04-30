Caldwell-Pope needed assistance on his way to the locker room after turning his ankle during Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered the injury during the last few minutes of the first quarter and needed help keeping weight off his leg on the way to the locker room, per McMenamin. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.
