Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) is available for Sunday's regular-season finale against Memphis.
Caldwell-Pope is joined by Denver's full contingent of typical contributors in being cleared for action Sunday. Caldwell-Pope is set to appear in at least 76 contests for the third straight season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to face Memphis•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Listed probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Given green light•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to play Tuesday•