Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Caldwell-Pope hasn't missed any games since the start of March, and he'll likely be able to suit up once again Wednesday despite his lingering shoulder issue. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.