Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will play Wednesday against Minnesota, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Caldwell-Pope is good to go Wednesday after being deemed probable with a strained right shoulder. The Nuggets will have their regular starting five available for the first time in roughly three weeks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lands on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores team-high 24 points in rout•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pops for season-high 22 points•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid total in loss•