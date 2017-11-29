Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Thursday vs. Bulls
Plumlee (abdomen) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Plumlee continues to nurse a strained core, but has yet to miss time because of it. He's averaged just 16.7 minutes per game over the past three contests, however, so it's seemingly still giving him discomfort. Look for more information on his status after Thursday's morning shootaround.
