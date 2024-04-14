Jokic (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Jokic and the rest of Denver's regulars have been upgraded from questionable to available, as the Nuggets attempt to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The MVP favorite has averaged 29.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 36.5 minutes over his last 10 appearances.