Jokic accumulated 24 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It seemed effortless at times, but Jokic once again finished just shy of posting a triple-double, despite dealing with the imposing threat of Anthony Davis on both ends of the court throughout the entire contest. Jokic has posted seven straight double-doubles dating back to the regular season, and he's averaging 27.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game so far in the series against the Lakers.