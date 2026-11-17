Jokic produced 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to Phoenix.

Jokic tied with Jamal Murray for the team lead in scoring, and the big man led Denver in rebounds on the way to a double-double. However, his stellar effort wasn't enough to carry the Nuggets to a victory. Jokic continues to put up strong numbers across the board and is averaging 25.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.