Jokic registered 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 win over the Celtics.

This was Jokic's fifth straight game with 20-plus points, and he did a nice job of cutting down the turnovers after coughing up the rock seven times during Monday's 117-105 loss to Phoenix. Jokic is having another top-3 season with averages of 24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 8.9 dimes, 1.2 triples, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 89.8 percent at the line.