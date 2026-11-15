Jokic recorded 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 116-108 win over the Pelicans.

Jokic led the way for the Nuggets but finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double -- the fourth straight outing in which he fell just two assists or rebounds short of that threshold. The elite multi-category upside is still there, and Jokic seems to have rediscovered his shooting touch again. He has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six outings after opening the campaign with 21.2 points per game over his first five appearances.