Jokic produced 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss to the Spurs.
Jokic's team-high 12 assists helped him record his 67th double-double of the season during Friday's loss to San Antonio. However, Jokic took a backseat to Jamal Murray in the scoring department, as the superstar big man's 13 field-goal attempts were tied for his fewest since March 13. Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 36.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
