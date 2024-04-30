Jokic produced 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 20 rebounds and nine assists across 41 minutes during Monday's 108-106 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jokic dominated on the boards and fell just one assist shy of a triple-double in Monday's series-clinching win. He continues to show why he's one of the most valuable big men in the league, as he averaged 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals in the opening round of the postseason (five games).