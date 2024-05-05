Jokic notched 32 points (11-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic led all Nuggets players in scoring, rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high-tying trio of steals in a well-rounded performance that nearly resulted in a triple-double in Saturday's Game 1. Jokic struggled a bit from the field but still finished north of 30 points for the third time this postseason and concluded one assist and two boards shy of a triple-double. Jokic has a tough matchup against Minnesota's big men, so it will be key to keep an eye on how he is able to perform against a strong defense in the semifinals.