Jokic supplied 40 points (15-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic took over during Game 5, leading the Nuggets to a third consecutive victory over the Timberwolves. Despite going up against the Defensive Player of the Year, Jokic had no issues getting what he wanted around the basket and finished with a playoff-high 40 points. The series will head back to Minnesota where Jokic and the Nuggets will look to wrap things up Thursday.