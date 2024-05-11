Jokic notched 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 117-90 win over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic did a little bit of everything for Denver in a much-needed Game 3 win on the road, leading all players in Friday's contest in rebounds, assists and blocks while adding a team-high-tying trio of steals and concluding as one of three Nuggets with 20 or more points. Jokic, who ended one dime shy of a triple-double, tallied his second straight double-double while posting at least 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in every game of the conference semifinals thus far. Jokic looked much more comfortable in Game 3 than we saw earlier in the series, which could be great news for Denver as it tries to even the series.