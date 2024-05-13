Jokic ended Sunday's 115-107 win over the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 35 points (15-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes.

Aaron Gordon had an excellent showing and Jamal Murray made some clutch buckets throughout the game, but Jokic was the engine that kept the team going. For the second game in a row, he came through whenever Denver needed him the most. Jokic is expected to lead the Nuggets as the series returns to Denver for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, and he's averaging 26.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in the series.